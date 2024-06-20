Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian reveals ‘best thing’ about ex-husband Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom were married for seven years before they got divorce in 2016

  • June 20, 2024
Khloé Kardashian has recalled one of the “best things” about her ex-husband Lamar Odom.

During the June 20 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé shared how Lamar was persistent to get her number during their early relationship days.

Malika Anjail Haqq told her friend that some guy has been texting her since last night.

The Good American founder responded, "Oh, I love a person who knows what they want."

"The best thing Lamar did — well, not the best thing, he did a lot of good things — but when I wouldn't give him my number but then he found out that we had the same business manager," Khloé recalled.

She continued, "And then [he] was hounding Lester for my info. It was a turn on, it's sexy… you want a little aggressiveness.. I also don't think it's good when we're both comfortable being single, without wanting to date.”

The star then mentioned how “scary” the world is getting with phones everywhere.

Khloé went on to add, "I definitely think what I've been through is a factor why I'm not just like, 'Let's just start dating again!'"

Khloé then explained how much her kids matter to her and she would never do anything to upset them. 

Entertainment News

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes his mother's Defender amid divorce feud
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky put differences aside for kids amid separation
Priyanka Chopra’s former NYC restaurant to shut down on THIS date
Shah Rukh Khan spotted with son AbRam at Mumbai Airport: WATCH
‘The Office’ star reveals Steve Carell's 'pungent' scene left cast in stitches
Kevin Costner sets record straight on ‘Yellowstone’ exit rumors
Jacob Elordi faces 'creepy' deepfake scandal after Taylor Swift
Blake Shelton shares peek into his hilarious birthday celebration
Justin Timberlake's legal team prepares strong defense against DWI allegations
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Jessica Biel spotted filming upcoming series after Justin Timberlake's release
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik celebrate Eid-ul-Adha together