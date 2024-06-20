Khloé Kardashian reveals ‘best thing’ about ex-husband Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian has recalled one of the “best things” about her ex-husband Lamar Odom.
During the June 20 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé shared how Lamar was persistent to get her number during their early relationship days.
Malika Anjail Haqq told her friend that some guy has been texting her since last night.
The Good American founder responded, "Oh, I love a person who knows what they want."
"The best thing Lamar did — well, not the best thing, he did a lot of good things — but when I wouldn't give him my number but then he found out that we had the same business manager," Khloé recalled.
She continued, "And then [he] was hounding Lester for my info. It was a turn on, it's sexy… you want a little aggressiveness.. I also don't think it's good when we're both comfortable being single, without wanting to date.”
The star then mentioned how “scary” the world is getting with phones everywhere.
Khloé went on to add, "I definitely think what I've been through is a factor why I'm not just like, 'Let's just start dating again!'"
Khloé then explained how much her kids matter to her and she would never do anything to upset them.