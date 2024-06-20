Entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha to attend daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding?

Shatrughan Sinha has warned people to stay ‘khamosh’ amid rumors speculating his absence in the wedding

  by Web Desk
  June 20, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal in upcoming days.

While there has been silence from both the Ratansi and Sinha families regarding the soon-to-be-wedding, there have been several rumors spreading about the Sinha family, about whether they will attend the wedding or not.

In a latest interview with Zoom, the Meraa Dost Meraa Dushman actor addressed the speculated gossips and warned the fake news spreaders with his signature dialogue ‘Khamosh.’

“Khamosh! It’s none of your business,” the veteran actor said, giving a shut-up call to the people outspreading rumors.

“I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I?" Sinha said, continuing that Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live a life together and they look very nice with each other.

While disregarding the rumor, he further added, “Tell me, whose life it is anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter, Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of.”

Shatrughan Sinha also opened up how the Dabangg actress calls him the pillar of her strength.

The Mangal Pandey actor defined himself as ‘the real kavach (armour)’ of his beloved daughter.

“She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding,” Sinha asserted.

Sonakshi is expected to marry Zaheer Iqbal in a court wedding on June 23, followed by a grand celebration in Bastian restaurant, Mumbai, which will be attended by close friends and family only.

