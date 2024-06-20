Entertainment

Deepika Padukone shares real reason behind her big belly

Deepika Padukone starring 'Kalki 2898 AD' will release on June 27, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024
Deepika Padukone has shared a humorous moment, jokingly blaming her co-star Prabhas' love for food for her big belly.

While conversing at the promotional event for her upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD promotional event, the PIku star shared,“I’m actually like this because of all the food Prabhas fed me."

Prabhas burst into laugh at her comment.

She then added, “It got to the point where it was a full catering service, not just food from home. He feeds from the heart.”

Ahead of her launch event, Deepika dropped a carousel of pictures on her Instagram.

She wore a sleek black bodycon dress for the occasion. “Okay enough…Now I’m hungry!” she captioned the post.

To note, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their first child on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September.

They tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years

Kalki 2898 AD starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas, is set to arrive in theatres on June 27.

