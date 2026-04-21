News
News

BTS agency founder Bang Si-hyuk faces arrest risk amid fraud allegations

Police seek arrest orders for K-pop agency Hybe's founder, Bang Si-hyuk, over an alleged agency's listing fraud

BTS agency founder Bang Si-hyuk faces arrest risk amid fraud allegations
BTS agency founder Bang Si-hyuk faces arrest risk amid fraud allegations

South Korean police have requested a detention warrant for Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman of K-pop giant Hybe, over alleged illegal trading linked to the company's initial public offering.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that the founder of the BTS' agency is suspected of breaking financial laws by misleading early investors before Hybe went public and encouraging them to sell their shares to a private fund connected to his associates.

Police claimed that after the label went public, Bang received about 30 per cent of the profits under a prior shareholder agreement, earning roughly 190 billion won ($129.1 million) illegally.

Bang established Hybe, then known as Big Hit Entertainment, in 2005, which is home to globally famous K-pop acts, including BTS, Seventeen, Le Sserafim and KATSEYE.

Hybe reacts to Bang Si-hyuk's detention warrant

A statement from Hybe citing Bang's legal counsel said on Tuesday, April 21, "We regret that a detention warrant has been sought despite our full and consistent cooperation with the investigation over an extended period."

"We will continue to cooperate with all legal procedures and make every effort to clearly explain our position," it said.

Bang Si-hyuk
Bang Si-hyuk

Hybe's shares went down 2.4 per cent by the end of trading after the report, while South Korea's main stock index, the KOSPI, went up 2.7 per cent.

The Korea Times also reported that investigators received their first information about the alleged fraud in late 2024 and moved to search both the Korea Exchange and Hybe's headquarters the following year. Bang has been questioned five times and held under a travel ban.

Moreover, the National Police Agency confirmed that the US embassy in Seoul recently sent a letter asking authorities to allow Bang to travel to the US, despite a travel ban imposed during the investigation, in link to the ongoing BTS global tour.

As per the local media, the warrant request will be reviewed by the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, and if prosecutors seek a detention warrant, a court would decide whether to order Bang's arrest in two to three days.

Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose takes breath away in dreamy gown at prom
Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose takes breath away in dreamy gown at prom
D4vd held in solitary confinement after pleading not guilty to Celeste Rivas murder
D4vd held in solitary confinement after pleading not guilty to Celeste Rivas murder
Selena Gomez spotted with ex-Disney co-star amid Benny Blanco split controversy
Selena Gomez spotted with ex-Disney co-star amid Benny Blanco split controversy
Drake just dropped 'Iceman' release date – but fans still can't see it
Drake just dropped 'Iceman' release date – but fans still can't see it
'Wednesday' Season 3 first look revealed: Jenna Ortega heads to Paris
'Wednesday' Season 3 first look revealed: Jenna Ortega heads to Paris
Madonna appeals for return of missing vintage clothes after Coachella show
Madonna appeals for return of missing vintage clothes after Coachella show
How did Michael Jackson die? Conspiracy theories about King of Pop’s death
How did Michael Jackson die? Conspiracy theories about King of Pop’s death
Alan Osmond dies at 76: Family reveals shocking cause of death
Alan Osmond dies at 76: Family reveals shocking cause of death
Zoë Kravitz remains on Taylor Swift wedding guest list amid 'Dunzo' friendship claims
Zoë Kravitz remains on Taylor Swift wedding guest list amid 'Dunzo' friendship claims
Justin Bieber's Coachella set leaves Justin Timberlake feeling nostalgic: Watch
Justin Bieber's Coachella set leaves Justin Timberlake feeling nostalgic: Watch
Is death penalty legal in California? D4vd could face capital punishment in Celeste Rivas case
Is death penalty legal in California? D4vd could face capital punishment in Celeste Rivas case
Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg call it quit after 12-year engagement
Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg call it quit after 12-year engagement

Popular News

Jeff Bezos $50M gift for charity leaves Eva Longoria emotional, actress reveals

Jeff Bezos $50M gift for charity leaves Eva Longoria emotional, actress reveals
37 minutes ago
Selena Gomez spotted with ex-Disney co-star amid Benny Blanco split controversy

Selena Gomez spotted with ex-Disney co-star amid Benny Blanco split controversy
2 hours ago
Serotonin associated with Tinnitus severity, study finds

Serotonin associated with Tinnitus severity, study finds
46 minutes ago