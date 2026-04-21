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Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose takes breath away in dreamy gown at prom

Sunday Rose makes glamorous appearance at her high school senior prom in a mesmerizing gown

Nicole Kidmans daughter Sunday Rose takes breath away in dreamy gown at prom
Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose takes breath away in dreamy gown at prom

Sunday Rose knows how to slay at special events just like her mum, Nicole Kidman.

The 17-year-old daughter of the Babygirl actress began trending online on Tuesday , April 21, for her breathtaking look at her high school senior prom.

Taking to her Instagram account over the weekend, the model dropped a stunning photo of herself, dressed in an embellished archival gown by Oscar de la Renta.

The gorgeous gray and silver strapless ensemble featured an intricate bodice covered in metallic floral appliqués and a layered tulle bottom half.

To complement the stunning dress, Sunday Rose wore her lustrous hair down and seemingly kept the accessories to minimum, allowing her dress to do the talk.

"prom <3," Rose captioned the post.

In addition to being a senior at high school, Sunday Rose is also pursuing a career in modelling and has already walked the runways for high-end brands such as Miu Miu and Dior.

During a recent interview with Elle Australia, the aspiring model credited her actress mom Nicole Kidman for inspiring her to step into the modelling world.

“I definitely gained a lot of interest from those experiences and especially being privileged enough to experience them at a young age,” she told the magazine.

Rose continued, “My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do.”

Nicole Kidman shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with her former husband, Keith Urban.

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