Claudia Doumit, Jack Quaid secretly tie knot in intimate rural setting

Claudia Doumit and Jack Quaid have embarked on a beautiful new journey of life.
According to The Sun's Tuesday, April 21 report, The Boys stars have secretly tied the knot in a small town in Australia after dating each other for nearly four years.
The couple exchanged their vows at Mona Farm in Braidwood - a town in the Southern Tablelands of New South Wales, Australia.
As per Australia's Daily Telegraph, the small town has fewer than 1,800 residents, making it a perfect choice for a quiet and intimate ceremony.
Shortly after the nuptials, a few photos and clips from the wedding made their way online. However, they were soon taken down.
In the leaked images, Claudia and Jack looked immensely in love as they enjoyed their first dance to Atlantis by Donovan.
For his big day, The Hunger Games star donned a bold red suit with yellow flower motifs on the lapel. He complemented the suit with a crisp white shirt.
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Australian actress exuded gorgeousness in an off-white satin gown with a pearlescent finish to the fabric.
She elevated her ensemble by wearing a matching headband and tied it to the bridal outfit, and also let her hair loosely flow over the open back of her dress.
Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit have been romantically linked since 2022 after being spotted holding hands during The Boys Season 3 press tour in Sydney.