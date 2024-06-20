Sports

Why Cristiano Ronaldo still doesn't have his own YouTube account?

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a massive following, with over 630 million followers on Instagram and 111 million on X

  • June 20, 2024
Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, known as one of the greatest players of all time, has millions of fans around the world.

However, recent reports suggest that the 39-year-old is not allowed to create a YouTube channel.

The reason? The potential number of subscribers and views could strain the platform's finances.

In 2023, Ronaldo made a TikTok account, quickly gaining millions of followers and views on his videos.

However, TikTok later banned his account without providing a clear reason.

Rumors suggested the platform couldn't afford the hefty sums Ronaldo might demand.

Given these events, the reports of Ronaldo being unable to make a YouTube channel might be true.

Despite this, supporters can continue to track CR7 on his social media profiles, where he commands an impressive following of over 630 million on Instagram and 111 million on X (formerly Twitter).

Currently, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is playing for Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024, aiming to win the tournament for the second time.

In their opening match in Group F, Portugal defeated Czechia 2-1, placing them second in the standings.

While, Turkey leads the group on goal difference after a thrilling 3-1 win over Georgia.

