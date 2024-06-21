Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer

Ariana Grande’s unconventional dream dinner date has left everyone open-mouthed!
In a recent episode of the podcast Podcrushed, Grande surprised fans by revealing her past fascination with serial killers and her dream dinner date which would be none other than the gruesome Jeffrey Dahmer.
"I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger,” she expressed.
Grande then opened up about the time she told a fan that her dream dinner date was with serial killer Dahmer.
“It was in between me being Cat [in Nickelodeon’s Sam & Cat] and pop stuff, so it was like a younger group, and they were with parents, and someone said. ‘If you could have dinner with anyone living or or dead, who would it be?’” the Bang Bang singer added.
Grande went on to share, “I was like, ‘Oh, you're so cute. Mom and Dad, is it OK if I give the real answer?’ And they were like ‘Sure, what’s the answer?’ and I was like, ‘I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating."
"I think I would have loved to have met him. Y’know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions,'" she concluded.
For the unversed, Jeffrey Dahmer was an American serial killer and sex offender who killed and dismembered seventeen males between 1978 and 1991.
A series is also made on the life of him, titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story which was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix.