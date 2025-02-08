Entertainment

Kim Kardashian distances from Kanye West after his ‘unsettling’ online outburst

'The Kardashian' star found the 'Gold Digger' rapper’s behavior 'disturbing'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Kim Kardashian distances from Kanye West after his ‘unsettling’ online outburst
Kim Kardashian distances from Kanye West after his ‘unsettling’ online outburst

Kim Kardashian is keeping her distance from ex-husband Kanye West after his latest controversial social media outburst.

As per Page Six, a source said that The Kardashian star found the Gold Digger rapper’s behavior “disturbing” and she did not want any drama in her life.

The insider said Kim, who shares four kids with her ex-husband Ye, “is staying far away from Kanye at this point and wants nothing to do with his drama.”

“Kim hasn’t read all the messages Kanye posted because it’s not worth her time and energy,” the insider added.

According to the tipster, Kim “hasn’t reached out to Kanye at all.”

To note, this recent report came after West took to his X(former Twitter) on Friday to share an unhinged post, admitting to having “dominion over [his] wife,” Bianca Censori.

He added, “This ain’t no woke as feminist s—. She’s with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a– broke bitches. People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to.”

West continued, “She definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a– woke pawns,” adding, “I have no respect or empathy for anyone living ‘cause no one living can f— with me, but I do love some people and I give them favor.”

Notably, the whole drama ignited after Censori did a shocking stunt as she decided to drop her coat on the Grammys red carpet Sunday and pose for photos in a completely see-through dress.

Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery

Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension

Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars
Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary

Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension
Madelyn Cline teams up with Johnny Depp for thriller ‘Day Drinker’
Madelyn Cline teams up with Johnny Depp for thriller ‘Day Drinker’
Khloé Kardashian opens up about struggles after Lamar Odom reunion
Khloé Kardashian opens up about struggles after Lamar Odom reunion
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Critics Choice Award win after skipping ceremony
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Critics Choice Award win after skipping ceremony
Critics Choice Awards: Zoe Saldaña wins big, calls out critics in acceptance speech
Critics Choice Awards: Zoe Saldaña wins big, calls out critics in acceptance speech
Cameron Diaz reveals surprising change in Hollywood during her 11-years hiatus
Cameron Diaz reveals surprising change in Hollywood during her 11-years hiatus
Pete Davidson makes candid confession about his 'dumbest' tattoos
Pete Davidson makes candid confession about his 'dumbest' tattoos
Bradley Cooper starts exciting new venture ahead of Super Bowl event
Bradley Cooper starts exciting new venture ahead of Super Bowl event
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ wins Critics Choice Award
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ wins Critics Choice Award
Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills
Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED