Kim Kardashian distances from Kanye West after his ‘unsettling’ online outburst

Kim Kardashian is keeping her distance from ex-husband Kanye West after his latest controversial social media outburst.
As per Page Six, a source said that The Kardashian star found the Gold Digger rapper’s behavior “disturbing” and she did not want any drama in her life.
The insider said Kim, who shares four kids with her ex-husband Ye, “is staying far away from Kanye at this point and wants nothing to do with his drama.”
“Kim hasn’t read all the messages Kanye posted because it’s not worth her time and energy,” the insider added.
According to the tipster, Kim “hasn’t reached out to Kanye at all.”
To note, this recent report came after West took to his X(former Twitter) on Friday to share an unhinged post, admitting to having “dominion over [his] wife,” Bianca Censori.
He added, “This ain’t no woke as feminist s—. She’s with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a– broke bitches. People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to.”
West continued, “She definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a– woke pawns,” adding, “I have no respect or empathy for anyone living ‘cause no one living can f— with me, but I do love some people and I give them favor.”
Notably, the whole drama ignited after Censori did a shocking stunt as she decided to drop her coat on the Grammys red carpet Sunday and pose for photos in a completely see-through dress.