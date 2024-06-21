Entertainment

Anupam Kher left 'shocked' by Mumbai office looting

Anupam Kher’s Mumbai office was looted on Wednesday, with cash and film negatives missing

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
Anupam Kher flabbergasted as Mumbai office got robbed
Anupam Kher’s Mumbai office was looted on Wednesday, with cash and film negatives missing

Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s office in Veera Desai, Mumbai had been burgled on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, June 20, the Hotel Mumbai actor shared a video on his Instagram account showing the damaged door-lock.

The actor captioned the post in Hindi, translated as, “Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors of my office and the whole safe from the Accounts Department (which probably couldn't break) and negative of a film produced by our company which was in a box, stole."

"Our office has got an FIR done. And police have assured thieves will be caught very soon. Because CCTV is seen sitting in auto with both the luggage. May God give them wisdom. This video was made by my officers before the police came!” the post further read.


The post soon caught the concern of several fans.

In an update with Hindustan Times, Kher said, “The thieves had gotten into my oldest office in Mumbai, where I had in fact started my school (Actor Prepares acting school) My accounts office is still there.”

Kher further shared that a safe was stolen from his office which had ₹4 lakh in cash and the negatives of his 2005's production Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara.

Kher added that he is hopeful that the police will soon catch the thieves and is hoping that they might not have damaged the negatives, “This is what’s bothering me, baaki sab toh theek hai,” the Kaagaz 2 actor noted.

Kher has filed an FIR of the robbery.

South Korea voices concern over Russia-North Korea defence pact

South Korea voices concern over Russia-North Korea defence pact
Sonam Kapoor books flight to Paris for Dior Haute Fall/Winter show

Sonam Kapoor books flight to Paris for Dior Haute Fall/Winter show

Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London

Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London

Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?

Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?

Entertainment News

Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Kriti Sanon drop series of photos from her London vacay
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Sonam Kapoor books flight to Paris for Dior Haute Fall/Winter show
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Ben Affleck's ex-Gwyneth Paltrow to help him with Jennifer Lopez divorce?
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift's valuable 'love' advice
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Mahira Khan expresses solidarity with refugees around the world in new post
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Alka Yagnik suffers rare hearing loss after viral attack, celebs reach out
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Tom Brady and Isabella Settanni relationship status laid bare
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Joe Alwyn praises Taylor Swift’s pal Emma Stone at ‘Kinds of Kindness’ premiere
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Ben Affleck compares estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s ‘banana’ fame to his own