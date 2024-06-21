Anupam Kher left 'shocked' by Mumbai office looting

Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s office in Veera Desai, Mumbai had been burgled on Wednesday night.
On Thursday, June 20, the Hotel Mumbai actor shared a video on his Instagram account showing the damaged door-lock.
The actor captioned the post in Hindi, translated as, “Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors of my office and the whole safe from the Accounts Department (which probably couldn't break) and negative of a film produced by our company which was in a box, stole."
"Our office has got an FIR done. And police have assured thieves will be caught very soon. Because CCTV is seen sitting in auto with both the luggage. May God give them wisdom. This video was made by my officers before the police came!” the post further read.
The post soon caught the concern of several fans.
In an update with Hindustan Times, Kher said, “The thieves had gotten into my oldest office in Mumbai, where I had in fact started my school (Actor Prepares acting school) My accounts office is still there.”
Kher further shared that a safe was stolen from his office which had ₹4 lakh in cash and the negatives of his 2005's production Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara.
Kher added that he is hopeful that the police will soon catch the thieves and is hoping that they might not have damaged the negatives, “This is what’s bothering me, baaki sab toh theek hai,” the Kaagaz 2 actor noted.
Kher has filed an FIR of the robbery.