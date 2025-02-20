Olivia Munn recounts seven-figure NDA offer after 'traumatic' set incident

Olivia Munn has opened up about a "traumatic" experience on a movie set, revealing that she was offered a 7-figure settlement to keep quiet about the incident.
During her appearance at Monica Lewinsky's podcast Reclaiming, the New Girl actress shared the incident, which occurred during the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017.
Although, Munn did not name the movie, she tol the host that it was during a time when she was filming a project.
"I had to file complaints with the studio, and there's a lot of other little things that go along with it, but it got to this place where I was offered a lot of money," Munn told Lewinsky.
She went on share, "Seven figures to accept, I guess, their apology and them taking acknowledgement of it. But it came along with an NDA."
Munn further added that she refused to sign the non-disclosure agreement, citing concerns that it would silence her and undermine her credibility.
"I know this is a lot of money to you but it is not a lot of money to me to lose my voice. And we walked out of there and I remember feeling so proud when I walked out — so proud of myself,” she added.
Currently, Olivia Munn is soaking up family time with her husband and two kids, Malcolm and Méi.