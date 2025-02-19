Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit

Entertainment

  • February 19, 2025
Blake Lively has claimed to bring two women, who were “uncomfortable” on the film set, to testify against Justin Baldoni in an amended lawsuit.

On Tuesday night, the Gossip Girl alum made huge claims in her amended complaint.

The 141-page document claims that “Ms. Lively was not alone in complaining about Mr. Baldoni and raised her concerns contemporaneously as they arose in 2023. Importantly, and contrary to the entire narrative Defendants have invented, Mr. Baldoni acknowledged the complaints in writing at the time.”

As per the document, Justin was aware of other women who were “uncomfortable” because of his “behaviour.”

However, the names of the two women were not revealed but the complaint stated that they have “given Ms. Lively permission to share the substance of their communications” and “they will testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process.”

Blake noted that after she reported her own concerns in May 2023, “another female cast member” also did the same to Sony’s Ange Gianetti.

“Notwithstanding that female cast member’s considerable reservations with coming forward, she nonetheless spoke up and conveyed her feelings that the work on the Film was suffering as a result of Mr. Baldoni’s behavior,” the document explained.

And later on, Ms. Gianetti shared those concerns with “Wayfarer.”

Notably, Justin has turned down all the allegations made against him.

