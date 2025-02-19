Hailey Bieber celebrates special moment without husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber attended the promotional event of her skincare brand, Rhode, without husband Justin Bieber, after celebrating romantic Valentine's Day.
As reported by Mail Online, the businesswoman hosted a lavish party to celebrate the new product launch of her venture in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 18.
However, Justin's absence on his wife's significant occasion, has once again sparked speculations about potential marital issues.
For the event, Hailey opted for a chic black mini dress, which she paired with matching sky-high heels.
To elevate her outfit, she carried a stylish clutch along with her.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Hailey shared a few glimpses of the event, featuring the massive store of her skincare brand.
The 28-year-old socialite wrote over the video, "LA I love you."
The mother-of-one launched her popular skincare brand, Rhode, back in 2022.
This update came after Hailey and her partner, Justin, attempted to shut down divorce rumours with a romantic date on Valentine's Day.
The couple, who exchanged marital vows in 2018, was spotted spending quality time on Friday, February 14, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
These split rumours emerged after a report suggested that the duo is heading toward a $300 million divorce.
However, neither Hailey Bieber nor Justin Bieber has commented on these separation speculations.