Mahira Khan expresses solidarity with refugees around the world in new post 

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
Mahira Khan marked World Refugee Day with a sweet post dedicated to them!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Raees star uploaded a footage where she read an extract from a book titled The Little Prince which highlighted the need to empathize with the refugees who have lost their roots due to unfortunate state of events.

The video kicked off with the Humsafar superstar sitting on a couch as she reads out aloud her all-time favorite children’s books.

She captioned the post, “For #WorldRefugeeDay I’m reading an extract from a book titled The Little Prince by Antoine De Saint-Exupéry ( one of my favorite children’s books of all time, which every adult should read too ). It talks about feeling empathy towards people beyond their appearances, race and titles. This includes caring for those whom we welcome into our communities.”

“Today, I want to express my solidarity #WithRefugees around the world,” the star’s caption further read.


Die-hard fans reacted to the Bin Roye actor’s unwavering support for the refugees in the comments section of her post.

“ Your voice means sukoon,” one fan wrote.

The other penned,” Your voice will have a great impact and people will be more receptive to respecting refugees."

“ You are one of my favourite,” the third effused.

Mahira Khan has been making a rather low-key social media appearance since her marriage to a businessman, last year.

