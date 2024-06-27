Malika Andrews shares insights of working in a ‘male-dominated’ industry

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Malika Andrews has grabbed the spotlight again as she hosted the opening night of NBA Draft.

As shared by PEOPLE, Andrews, who has created history by becoming first woman to host the draft is dealing with ‘pressure to be perfect’ in a male-dominated industry.

"I feel so much pressure to show up, especially as a woman in a male dominated industry as my most perfect self," the sports journalist revealed.

"The way you look is picked apart. The way you present is picked apart,” she added.

Andrews had dealt with awful online comments shared that she has inclined heavily on a group of other women belonging to the same field that have become her mentors and friends, including Doris Burke.

"I've had to put up boundaries for myself and I try not to read the comments," said the reporter.

She further opened up about a really good advice given to her by Doris.

"You know when you do something well, and you know when you have left something to be desired, so you should trust that, and put real people around you that can give you that honesty too. I try to lean into those real-life people for feedback," the veteran sports comentator told her.

The NBA Today host confessed that when she needs to escape from the pressures of work, she makes her way to a riding stable near her L.A. home where she rides a horse named Val.

"It's a place where I can exhale when everything feels overwhelming," she said.

