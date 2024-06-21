'Hawaii Five-0' actor Taylor Wiley passes away at 56

American actor and a former sumo wrestler Taylor Wiley has left a void in the hearts of his dear ones with his untimely death.
The actor’s death was announced by a local Hawaii KITV Island News reporter Lina Girl saying, “It’s with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of a Hawaii celebrity, who is also a family friend, Taylor Wily, former sumo wrestler, MMA fighter and actor passed away today in Hurricane, Utah.”
“A lot of people know him for his acting roles in Forgetting Sarah Marshall and as Kamekona on the Hawaii Five-0 redo, “but for our family, he is one of my mom’s boys and my husband Sam’s childhood friend. He was and always will be our Big T,” she continued in a live podcast.
“As a sumo wrestler, he wrestled under the name Takamikuni before eventually retiring due to knee problems,” Lina further added.
The cause of Wiley’s death has not been revealed yet.
For the unversed, Wiley Honolulu was born in Hawaii on June 14, 1968 and was among the largest sumo wrestlers in the world.
Following a few on-screen appearances, Taylor Wiley eventually landed a role in a one-season and a two-season drama.