Trending

'Hawaii Five-0' actor Taylor Wiley passes away at 56

Taylor Wiley, a well-known sumo wrestler and actor, dies in Utah

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
Hawaii Five-0 actor Taylor Wiley passes away at 56
aylor Wiley, a well-known sumo wrestler and actor, dies in Utah 

American actor and a former sumo wrestler Taylor Wiley has left a void in the hearts of his dear ones with his untimely death.

The actor’s death was announced by a local Hawaii KITV Island News reporter Lina Girl saying, “It’s with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of a Hawaii celebrity, who is also a family friend, Taylor Wily, former sumo wrestler, MMA fighter and actor passed away today in Hurricane, Utah.”

“A lot of people know him for his acting roles in Forgetting Sarah Marshall and as Kamekona on the Hawaii Five-0 redo, “but for our family, he is one of my mom’s boys and my husband Sam’s childhood friend. He was and always will be our Big T,” she continued in a live podcast. 

“As a sumo wrestler, he wrestled under the name Takamikuni before eventually retiring due to knee problems,” Lina further added.

The cause of Wiley’s death has not been revealed yet.

For the unversed, Wiley Honolulu was born in Hawaii on June 14, 1968 and was among the largest sumo wrestlers in the world.

Following a few on-screen appearances, Taylor Wiley eventually landed a role in a one-season and a two-season drama. 

Why some people remain unaffected by COVID? Find out

Why some people remain unaffected by COVID? Find out
Lilly King gets heartwarming engagement surprise at Olympic trials

Lilly King gets heartwarming engagement surprise at Olympic trials
Eva Longoria recalls 20 years of 'Desperate Housewives'

Eva Longoria recalls 20 years of 'Desperate Housewives'
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier

US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier

Trending News

US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Jenna Dewan gives birth to baby girl with Steve Kazee
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Sania Mirza marrying again to Indian cricketer after divorce from Shoaib Malik?
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Ayo Edebiri recalls 'almost meeting' Leonardo DiCaprio on 'The Departed’ set
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Kevin Costner breaks silence on 'Yellowstone' exit
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' fever gets to ‘Bridgerton's Luke Newton
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Sadiq Khan praises Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for economic impact on UK
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
2,000-year-old Roman wine found in Spain
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Ed Sheeran sculpted from sushi ingredients in unique art exhibition
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Matthew Perry's death case gets shocking new lead
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Prince William reveals Princess Diana's celebrity crush
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'