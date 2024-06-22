Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason

Prince Harry has to take extreme measures when it comes to privacy during his UK trips.
Now when the Duke of Sussex does not have his own home in the UK anymore, he “wears a disguise” due to “security” reasons.
A royal expert Tom Quinn told Mirror, "Harry is completely obsessed with the idea that any visit to the UK is fraught with security difficulties – hence his continued legal action to challenge the UK government’s decision not to fund his security."
Tom shared that Harry believes he’s “always being watched by the media” during his stay in the UK.
"Harry hates the idea of hotels – last time he stayed in a hotel on a visit to the UK he had to leave and arrive virtually in disguise,” the expert explained.
“The problems are even bigger if he plans to stay with friends as he’s convinced, he is always being watched by the media and that they will find out where he’s staying."
Furthermore, Prince Harry did not wish his brother Prince William on his 42nd birthday.