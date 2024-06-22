Sean 'Diddy' Combs zaps Instagram amid ongoing legal battles

Sean "Diddy" Combs is seemingly trying to escape from public eye as he cleared his Instagram page, deleting all posts, including a video apology for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.
The rapper’s account, with nearly 20 million followers, now only displays his bio, promoting his album The Love Album: Off the Grid.
Meanwhile, Diddy’s other social media activities have also been minimal, with no posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account since February 4, although his profile remains active.
Diddy’s deleted video apology was uploaded in May after surveillance footage was released by CNN which showed him assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel.
The Last Night crooner acknowledged his behavior was "inexcusable" and took "full responsibility" for his actions.
Diddy’s Instagram reset comes amid his ongoing legal issues, including a federal sex trafficking investigation and multiple sexual assault allegations.
Moreover, Sean "Diddy" Combs faced legal issues in 2023, including a lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who accused him of rape, physical violence, and other allegations. The two settled out of court for $30 million.
Additionally, music producer Lil' Rod sued Diddy for $30 million, and multiple women accused him of sexual assault in a separate lawsuit.