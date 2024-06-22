Prince William and kids groove to 'Shake It Off' at Taylor Swift's London gig

Prince William was spotted dancing with his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at a Taylor Swift concert, enjoying the lively event alongside his cousin Zara Tindall and other family members.
In a shared video on TikTok, captured the adorable family bong and showed Princess Charlotte wearing a light-up bracelet whilst enjoying the night with her family and her dad grooving on the Lover crooner’s hit Shake It Of.
They were accompanied by their royal family members Zara Tindall and her daughters Mia, ten, and Lena, five, at Wembley Stadium.
Apart from royal swifties, many other celebrities including Cara Delevigne, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Van Ness, Salma Hayek and Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce attended the first concert of Swift in London.
This memorable moment came over the heels of Both Prince William and Zara have been photographed for the Royal Ascot.
However Kate did not attend the concert or Royal Ascot with her family, but she did make her first appearance of the year at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, after her cancer diagnosis.