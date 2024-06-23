Trending

Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky serve looks at Paris Fashion Week show

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for a stylish date night during the latter’s Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row menswear Spring/Summer collection. 

The Fenty Beauty founder made an eye-popping entrance at the venue with her beau in a stunning short white dress paired with a reddish-brown bomber jacket that had a faux fur trimming.

She topped off her entire look with white strappy heels and bright red sunnies.

The Diamonds singer looked in high spirits as she held her phone to take breathtaking selfies walking down the runway.

As for the rapper, he was snapped in a suit underneath a bomber jacket with the letters “AWGE crafted.

Minutes later, A$AP Rocky celebrated the show’s success alongside his vast team with a bottle of liquor.

During the glitzy evening, the rapper revealed his new Don’t Be Dumb album will release in Aug. 30, 2024.

To note, ASAP Rocky’s fashion show event took place after his recent Bottega Veneta Father’s Day campaign, “Portraits of Fatherhood," released.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are parents to two sons, Riot and RZA.

