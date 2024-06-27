Trending

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit

Queen Camilla and King Charles welcomed Emperor Naruhito and his wife earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit

Queen Camilla has made her first public outing after the emperor Naruhito visit earlier this week.

She welcomed the emperor and his wife along with King Charles and Prince William.

Unfortunately, Kate Middleton could not join the royal family to fulfil her duty as she is battling cancer.

On Wednesday, Camilla visited Christ Church C of E Primary School in London.

She sat with children to hear about some of their favourite books before the school assembly.

During her visit, her majesty was also shown a mosaic of His Majesty The King, created by the school’s pupils to celebrate The Coronation.

Taking to Instagram, the official royal family account posted the pictures from her visit.

The caption of the post read, “As an avid reader, The Queen was encouraged to hear about all of the reading initiatives taking place at Christ Church C of E Primary School, London.”

In one picture, Camilla can be seen talking to two young girls as they are drawing on a table.

One frame showed her surrounded by school kids.

Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal

Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut

Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut
Neil Young calls off Crazy Horse Tour including Hollywood Bowl, Ohana Fest

Neil Young calls off Crazy Horse Tour including Hollywood Bowl, Ohana Fest
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit

Trending News

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Jamie Foxx’s daughter shares insights about recovery journey
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Abraham Lincoln's wax statue loses its shape in DC heat
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Christina Applegate discloses shocking news about daughter Sadie's health
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ to face off Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ this Christmas
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Prince Harry gets ‘heartbroken’ over Royal Family’s treatment, ‘plans UK trip’
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Travis Kelce spills beans on how Taylor Swift 'won him over'
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Britney Spears' lawyer ends legal terms after freeing her from conservatorship
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
David Beckham to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at online troll