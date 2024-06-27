Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit

Queen Camilla has made her first public outing after the emperor Naruhito visit earlier this week.
She welcomed the emperor and his wife along with King Charles and Prince William.
Unfortunately, Kate Middleton could not join the royal family to fulfil her duty as she is battling cancer.
On Wednesday, Camilla visited Christ Church C of E Primary School in London.
She sat with children to hear about some of their favourite books before the school assembly.
During her visit, her majesty was also shown a mosaic of His Majesty The King, created by the school’s pupils to celebrate The Coronation.
Taking to Instagram, the official royal family account posted the pictures from her visit.
The caption of the post read, “As an avid reader, The Queen was encouraged to hear about all of the reading initiatives taking place at Christ Church C of E Primary School, London.”
In one picture, Camilla can be seen talking to two young girls as they are drawing on a table.
One frame showed her surrounded by school kids.