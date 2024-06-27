Anant Ambani, Radhika's ‘real gold’ wedding invite takes internet by storm

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is nothing less than a royal one.
The much-awaited wedding’s invitation has reached the guests and the viral video of it has set the internet ablaze.
Comprising of three different pieces, the wedding invitation contained leaflets having details enlisted of each event.
The first one was an intricately detailed red box that started resonating bhajan right when the box’s doors open, revealing a luxurious silver temple adorned with some gold idols.
Then comes the second piece which was silver card resembling the main gate of an ancient temple which upon opening featured images and details of different Hindu deities.
The third invitation was once again a box that seemed like a gift apparently for the guests. Crafted from silver, the box had a picture of a goddess and contained a shawl, an embroidered cloth with the initials “AR” accompanied by several small frames and a box having some more gold idols.
The internet enthusiasts soon overflooded the social media with their comments.
“This 'card' is my entire shaadi budget bro,” wrote a netizen while, “They should be taxed at 80%,” expressed another.
The third one penned, “Such a beautiful wedding card I have ever seen.”
Anant Ambani’s invitation is truly a testament of lavishness and tradition that seamlessly blended the cultural heritage with opulent elements.
The extravagant wedding is all set to begin from July 12 and will surely be remembered by the attendees and netizens for years.