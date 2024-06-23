King Charles confronts 'bitter disappointment' over travel plan cancellations

King Charles is facing a "bitter disappointment" as his travel plans may need to be scrapped due to medical advice.
The British Monarch and his wife are expected to travel to Australia just before or after the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, which is being held in late October 2024.
Rafe Heydel-Mankoo, a royal analyst for GB News, stated that the King's care must come first and that the change in schedule is "no surprise".
He said, "Of course, the King has had a very busy schedule of late. He was at Trooping the Colour, he was at the Garter Day service. He's been at Royal Ascot twice and he's been at Cartier Polo.”
The analyst continues, “Of course next week we have the state visit of their Imperial Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan. So he's certainly going to be doing his best to be out there.”
Rafe added, "His treatment has to come first and he has to obey the advice of his doctors. So it's not necessarily surprising that His Majesty is going to have to shorten and cut back what was supposed to be a two-week trip to Australia and New Zealand."
He further mentioned, "The trip to Australia, if these reports are correct, was going to be reduced to only six days. New Zealand to be completely omitted, which will be a great disappointment not only to His Majesty but also to New Zealanders."
To note, this update came over the heels of the reports that King Charles and Queen Camila are set to embark on a "scaled back" tour of Australia this October, amid growing concerns from doctors about his health.