Royal

King Charles confronts 'bitter disappointment' over travel plan cancellations

King Charles and Queen Camilla expected to travel to Australia

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
King Charles confronts 'bitter disappointment' over travel plan cancellations
King Charles confronts 'bitter disappointment' over travel plan cancellations

King Charles is facing a "bitter disappointment" as his travel plans may need to be scrapped due to medical advice.

The British Monarch and his wife are expected to travel to Australia just before or after the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, which is being held in late October 2024.

Rafe Heydel-Mankoo, a royal analyst for GB News, stated that the King's care must come first and that the change in schedule is "no surprise".

He said, "Of course, the King has had a very busy schedule of late. He was at Trooping the Colour, he was at the Garter Day service. He's been at Royal Ascot twice and he's been at Cartier Polo.”

The analyst continues, “Of course next week we have the state visit of their Imperial Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan. So he's certainly going to be doing his best to be out there.”

Rafe added, "His treatment has to come first and he has to obey the advice of his doctors. So it's not necessarily surprising that His Majesty is going to have to shorten and cut back what was supposed to be a two-week trip to Australia and New Zealand."

He further mentioned, "The trip to Australia, if these reports are correct, was going to be reduced to only six days. New Zealand to be completely omitted, which will be a great disappointment not only to His Majesty but also to New Zealanders."

To note, this update came over the heels of the reports that King Charles and Queen Camila are set to embark on a "scaled back" tour of Australia this October, amid growing concerns from doctors about his health.

Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post

Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post

King Charles confronts 'bitter disappointment' over travel plan cancellations

King Charles confronts 'bitter disappointment' over travel plan cancellations
Afghanistan stuns Australia in major upset at T20 World Cup Super-8

Afghanistan stuns Australia in major upset at T20 World Cup Super-8
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

Royal News

Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Queen Camilla steals the show with comic expressions at Royal Ascot
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Prince William to terminate royal traditions for modernizing monarchy
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
King Charles finishes off Royal Ascot with a hat tip
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Prince William meets old pal Taylor Swift at London concert
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Taylor Swift captures special moment with Prince William, George, and Charlotte
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Prince Harry ‘struggles’ to maintain £12 million mansion with 15 staff
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Prince William and kids groove to 'Shake It Off' at Taylor Swift's London gig
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Prince William garners tribute at his royal wedding venue on big day
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
King Charles, Queen Camilla alter Australia tour plans amid health issues
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
King Charles's affection for Beatrice and Eugenie doesn't alter their royal status
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason