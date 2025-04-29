King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate major milestone of senior family member

The Danish Royal family dropped a touching post to celebrate a big day

King Frederik, Queen Mary made a heartfelt post to mark a significant milestone for a senior member.

The Danish Royal family took to the instagram post to share a portrait of Princess Benedikte to celebrate her 81 birthday.

In a shared post, the palace penned the caption, “Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte has a birthday and is turning 81 today.”

The palace added, “Because of the Princess's birthday, a new portrait of Her Royal Highness has been taken in the Princess's home at Amalienborg.”


Soon after the royal family dropped the post, the royal fans swamped to the comment section to shower blessings on Princess Benedikte.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations on your Birthday to HKH Princess Benedikte.”

Another commented, “Congratulations on your Birthday Thank you for your eternal dutiful work.”

The third wrote, “Big and heartfelt congratulations to Her Royal Highness on the day, How she looks like Queen Ingrid, more and more, By the way, I take my hat off to Princess Benedikte's dutiful work and her great love for horses.”

Princess Bendekie royal role:

To note, Princess Benedikte is the sister of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and aunt of King Frederik X of Denmark. She is also the patron of many organizations, including the Danish Equestrian Federation.

Notably, the post came after the Danish Royal family celebrated King Frederik and Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday.

