Prince Andrew in hot water as ties to controversial millionaire come to light 

Prince Andrew recently landed into new trouble after his alleged connection with a PPE millionaire, Doug Barrowman, came under the spotlight.
The Duke of York's prized business company, Pitch@Palace Global, was seemingly run by a controversial businessman for two years.
The recent controversy emerged when the Duke of York was interviewed in 2019, where he talked about his alleged links to disgrace Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince Andrew's controversial 2019 interview
Following Andrew's bombshell interview, his legal ownership of Dragon's Den-style startup competition, Pitch@Palace Global, was transferred to the businessman’s firm Knox House Trustees [UK.]
At the time, the lawyer representing Doug noted that his client had no business or personal involvement with the duke.
BBC reported that the millionaire and his wife, Baroness Michelle Mone, admitted lying about their connections to a company that secured large government contracts during Covid-19.
The official documents obtained by the tabloid showed that the Knox House Trustees served as the nominee owner for the Prince’s company from 2021 to 2023.
According to media reports, Pitch@Palace Global remained under the control of Andrew despite the change in legal ownership.
Prince Andrew's alleged connection with Chinese spy Yang Tengbo
For those unaware, the British Royal Family member's company was led by Yang Tengbo, who was declared a spy in January 2025.
However, after Yang was identified as a Chinese spy in the United Kingdom, the 65-year-old Prince announced he had cut off his ties with his businessman.
As of now, neither Prince Andrew nor his elder brother, King Charles, has issued any public statement over these reports.