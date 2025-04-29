Prince Andrew in hot water as ties to controversial millionaire come to light

The Duke of York's alleged ties with disgraced millionaire Doug Barrowman has been exposed

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 29, 2025
Prince Andrew in hot water as ties to controversial millionaire come to light
Prince Andrew in hot water as ties to controversial millionaire come to light 

Prince Andrew recently landed into new trouble after his alleged connection with a PPE millionaire, Doug Barrowman, came under the spotlight.

The Duke of York's prized business company, Pitch@Palace Global, was seemingly run by a controversial businessman for two years.

The recent controversy emerged when the Duke of York was interviewed in 2019, where he talked about his alleged links to disgrace Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew's controversial 2019 interview 

Following Andrew's bombshell interview, his legal ownership of Dragon's Den-style startup competition, Pitch@Palace Global, was transferred to the businessman’s firm Knox House Trustees [UK.]

At the time, the lawyer representing Doug noted that his client had no business or personal involvement with the duke.

BBC reported that the millionaire and his wife, Baroness Michelle Mone, admitted lying about their connections to a company that secured large government contracts during Covid-19. 

The official documents obtained by the tabloid showed that the Knox House Trustees served as the nominee owner for the Prince’s company from 2021 to 2023.

According to media reports, Pitch@Palace Global remained under the control of Andrew despite the change in legal ownership.

Prince Andrew's alleged connection with Chinese spy Yang Tengbo 

For those unaware, the British Royal Family member's company was led by Yang Tengbo, who was declared a spy in January 2025.

However, after Yang was identified as a Chinese spy in the United Kingdom, the 65-year-old Prince announced he had cut off his ties with his businessman.

As of now, neither Prince Andrew nor his elder brother, King Charles, has issued any public statement over these reports.    

WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon

WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon
‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests

‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner

Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner

Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits

Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate major milestone of senior family member
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate major milestone of senior family member
Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits
Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits
Sarah Ferguson shares heart touching post after Prince Andrew accuser's suicide
Sarah Ferguson shares heart touching post after Prince Andrew accuser's suicide
Princess Anne recent trip reveals surprising bond with ex daughter-in-law
Princess Anne recent trip reveals surprising bond with ex daughter-in-law
Meghan Markle shares first update after shocking aim at royal family
Meghan Markle shares first update after shocking aim at royal family
Meghan Markle reads Prince Harry's emotional note amid royal title drama
Meghan Markle reads Prince Harry's emotional note amid royal title drama
Prince Louis set to embrace confident future in royal spotlight
Prince Louis set to embrace confident future in royal spotlight
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issue clarification amid Royal title backlash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issue clarification amid Royal title backlash
Meghan Markle sparks immense backlash for using HRH title without authority
Meghan Markle sparks immense backlash for using HRH title without authority
Meghan Markle uses stripped royal title in shocking breach of Megxit deal
Meghan Markle uses stripped royal title in shocking breach of Megxit deal
Prince William, Princess Kate share significant update ahead of major milestone
Prince William, Princess Kate share significant update ahead of major milestone
King Felipe welcomes Cyprus, Ecuador Presidents at Palace amid working visits
King Felipe welcomes Cyprus, Ecuador Presidents at Palace amid working visits