Prince William, Princess Kate set couple goals on first day of Scotland trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William received a warm welcome on their first day of Scotland trip.
The Prince and Princess of Wales also set sweet couple goals by twinning in blazers during their royal engagements on April 29.
Kate and William’s official Instagram account posted pictures from their first joint appearance after family break.
The caption of the post read, “A huge thanks to the local community for the warm welcome and a brilliant afternoon spent in Tobermory.”
It continued, “Proud to be supporting the renovation of Aros Hall ensuring vital social connections continue to thrive in this special corner of Scotland. Brilliant to also meet some of the Isle of Mull's talented producers at the Artisan Market.”
Princess Kate donned her engagement ring for the first time in over a month.
Another post read, “Aros Hall in Tobermory is a much-loved social hub that sits at the heart of local life and is run by the community, for the community.”
Catherine and the future King visited Tobermory Market and Aros Hall.
The royal couple further wrote, “A joy to see how this space is bringing people together, building connections and supporting social and emotional development.”
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Scottish titles
Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially known by their Scottish titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, in Scotland.
The Island is part of lands once ruled by the Lord of the Isle.