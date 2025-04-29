Princess Anne recent trip reveals surprising bond with ex daughter-in-law

Princess Anne was spotted with her former daughter-in-law Autumn Phillips as she supported Zara Tindall at the Cirencester Park horse trials.
Over the weekend, Autumn, who separated from Anne's son Peter Phillips in late 2019, was seen donning a denim jacket, with an orange-floral skirt.
The pair tied the knot in May 2008, and filed for divorce after two years of separation in 2021.
Additionally, the Canadian businesswoman had decided to reside at Gloucestershire, South West England in order to co-parent their daughters Savannah,14, and Isla, 13.
During the horse trials, Autumn was seen cheering on Zara from the sideline with her former mother-in-law, the Princess Royal.
Royal Photographer James Whatling, who was present at the venue discussed the Royal Family dynamic with Hello!.
James noted, "Zara had a group of pals and grooms with her. Autumn was there, which was nice to see. She's obviously still part of the family and was chatting to Anne and everyone else."
Autumn and Peter romantic lives
As of now, Peter has been dating NHS nurse Harriet Sperling since last year, while Autumn has been romantically linked with property tycoon, Donal Mulryan.
Princess Anne's appearance at the event was a delightful surprise as she marked the occasion right after returning from a two-day visit to Turkey with her husband, Sir Tim Laurence.
The trip was made in order to attended commemoration for the 110th anniversary of the Anzac Day.
Notably, King's sister also appeared to have recovered from a painful injury as she was seen using a stick for support.