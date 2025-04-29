Princess Anne recent trip reveals surprising bond with ex daughter-in-law

Princess Anne and her former daughter-in-law Autumn Phillips team up to support Zara Tindall

Princess Anne recent trip reveals surprising bond with her ex daughter-in-law
Princess Anne recent trip reveals surprising bond with her ex daughter-in-law

Princess Anne was spotted with her former daughter-in-law Autumn Phillips as she supported Zara Tindall at the Cirencester Park horse trials.

Over the weekend, Autumn, who separated from Anne's son Peter Phillips in late 2019, was seen donning a denim jacket, with an orange-floral skirt.

Princess Anne recent trip reveals surprising bond with ex daughter-in-law

The pair tied the knot in May 2008, and filed for divorce after two years of separation in 2021.

Additionally, the Canadian businesswoman had decided to reside at Gloucestershire, South West England in order to co-parent their daughters Savannah,14, and Isla, 13.

During the horse trials, Autumn was seen cheering on Zara from the sideline with her former mother-in-law, the Princess Royal.

Royal Photographer James Whatling, who was present at the venue discussed the Royal Family dynamic with Hello!.

James noted, "Zara had a group of pals and grooms with her. Autumn was there, which was nice to see. She's obviously still part of the family and was chatting to Anne and everyone else."

Autumn and Peter romantic lives

As of now, Peter has been dating NHS nurse Harriet Sperling since last year, while Autumn has been romantically linked with property tycoon, Donal Mulryan.

Princess Anne's appearance at the event was a delightful surprise as she marked the occasion right after returning from a two-day visit to Turkey with her husband, Sir Tim Laurence.

The trip was made in order to attended commemoration for the 110th anniversary of the Anzac Day.

Notably, King's sister also appeared to have recovered from a painful injury as she was seen using a stick for support.

WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon

WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon
‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests

‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner

Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner

Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits

Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate major milestone of senior family member
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate major milestone of senior family member
Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits
Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits
Sarah Ferguson shares heart touching post after Prince Andrew accuser's suicide
Sarah Ferguson shares heart touching post after Prince Andrew accuser's suicide
Prince Andrew in hot water as ties to controversial millionaire come to light
Prince Andrew in hot water as ties to controversial millionaire come to light
Meghan Markle shares first update after shocking aim at royal family
Meghan Markle shares first update after shocking aim at royal family
Meghan Markle reads Prince Harry's emotional note amid royal title drama
Meghan Markle reads Prince Harry's emotional note amid royal title drama
Prince Louis set to embrace confident future in royal spotlight
Prince Louis set to embrace confident future in royal spotlight
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issue clarification amid Royal title backlash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issue clarification amid Royal title backlash
Meghan Markle sparks immense backlash for using HRH title without authority
Meghan Markle sparks immense backlash for using HRH title without authority
Meghan Markle uses stripped royal title in shocking breach of Megxit deal
Meghan Markle uses stripped royal title in shocking breach of Megxit deal
Prince William, Princess Kate share significant update ahead of major milestone
Prince William, Princess Kate share significant update ahead of major milestone
King Felipe welcomes Cyprus, Ecuador Presidents at Palace amid working visits
King Felipe welcomes Cyprus, Ecuador Presidents at Palace amid working visits