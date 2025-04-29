Sarah Ferguson shares heart touching post after Prince Andrew accuser's suicide

Sarah Ferguson releases emotional video after shocking suicide of Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein's victim Virginia Giuffre

Sarah Ferguson has shared first Instagram post since the shocking suicide of her ex Prince Andrew's accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

The Duchess of York turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday, April 29 to share a heart touching video from her recent visit to Teenage Cancer Trust's unit at University College of London Hospitals.

In the video, Fergie, who has been the patron of the charity since 1990, was seen interacting with the staff members and cancer patients at the facility.

Both her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice were also featured in the video as they joined forces with their mom for the noble cause. 

"Thank you once again to @teenage_cancer for welcoming us so warmly and for your ongoing, life-changing work," Sarah wrote in the caption of her video.

She added, "Meeting everyone and seeing such resilience and positivity in tough circumstances is always humbling."

This video from King Charles former sister-in-law comes a few days after the shocking suicide of Virginia, who once accused the disgraced Duke of York of raping her at 17.

In Virginia also alleged that she was trafficked to the UK by the infamous paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and was forced to have physical relation with his friend, Andrew.

