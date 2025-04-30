King Frederik lands in Greenland ahead of Queen Mary’s new film release

Royal

  April 30, 2025
King Frederik had landed in Greenland ahead of the new film release of wife Queen Mary.

On Tuesday, the King of Denmark arrived in Greenland's capital Nuuk along with Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen for a diplomatic visit.


Shortly after their arrival, the duo embarked on a short sailing trip on Nuup Kangerlui, Greenland's second-longest fjord, which stretches approximately "160 kilometers through a landscape dominated by mountains, small islands, and open water."

By then, the previous day's storm had cleared, and in the calm atmosphere, Majestaten and Jens-Frederik Nielsen "enjoyed fishing and eating breakfast on the fjord."

On April 29, the Royal Family shared details about Frederik’s visit on Instagram.

The caption read, “The King of Greenland has arrived in Greenland and today he will be taken on a boat trip to the south, where he will attend a coffee break for the residents of Nuuk and meet with the new Prime Minister.”

It continued, “The King will be greeted by Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Prime Minister, throughout the day. Read more about the King's program in Greenland on the Royal Household website.”

Queen Mary’s upcoming movie

The Danish Royal Family has recently announced that Queen Mary will appear in a movie.

The movie, which is about the life of Countess Danner, is set to release in an exhibition on 1 May 2025, as per the official statement.

