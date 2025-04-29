Meghan Markle shares how Oprah Winfrey encouraged her for bold brand move

Royal

  by Web Desk
  • April 29, 2025
Meghan Markle has credited Oprah Winfrey with inspiring her to think beyond limits when launching her new brand.

Speaking on the April 29 episode of Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex shared the insights about launching her lifestyle brand, As ever, expressing her gratitude to her friends including The Colour Purple star.

Meghan explained, "At the beginning, I just liked making jam. All I liked to do was just make jam and preserves. And it went from, ‘Okay, I'm gonna share this jam with lots of friends and family,’ to ‘People really like it and it brings me joy. So maybe I can share it more broadly.’ "

The Suits alum added, "But even then, I was in so much fear of failure or opinion, that I wasn't thinking big enough at first…I thought, ‘I'll just do small batch jam from home.’”

She continued, “And I had to step back and look at what I was doing and saying, ‘Am I playing small because I want to play small? Or am I setting in motion playing small because I'm scared?’ "

Sharing her views about Oprah, the duchess alum said, “Oprah, who I know as a mentor and friend to you, same for me, she was the one that said, ‘There are tons of things you could put your name on. But for you and how you like to show up for people, once you figure out how to encapsulate your essence, then you'll know.' "

Oprah Winfrey’s bond with Meghan Markle:

To note, Oprah Winfrey is one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s most steadfast allies since they decided to step back from royal duties in 2020.

She also interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan after they relocated to the United States.

Oprah famously interviewed the Sussexes in which they detailed their fractured relationship with the royal family.

