Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits

Princess Infanta Sofía is the younger daughter of Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia

  • April 29, 2025
Princess Infanta Sofía is celebrating her milestone 18th birthday today!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, April 29, the Spanish Royal Family shared a collection of stunning portraits to ring in the special day of the young Princess.

“Images of HRH Infanta Sofía, who reached the age of majority today,” they captioned alongside the gallery.

To mark her milestone birthday, the younger daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia opted for a casual yet elegant look, radiating regal charm in a light blue shirt and navy pants.

With her caramel-blonde locks cascading down her shoulders, Princess Sofía looked drop-dead beautiful in subtle pink makeup that accentuated her gorgeous features.

For the portraits, the Princess chose a breathtakingly calm and green setting, posing in what appeared to be a garden.

She also flaunted a contagious smile while striking elegant poses for the camera.

Royal fans’ reaction to Princess Sofía’s portraits:

Soon after the Royal Family dropped the stunning portraits, fans flocked to the comments to share their heartwarming reactions.

“Happy birthday Infanta Sofia, magnificent like her sister, pride of Spain,” one fan gushed.

Another admired, “How pretty is she!! Congratulations to the Infanta Sofia.”

A third penned, “Happy Birthday Sofia!!! Have a great day celebrating your birthday with your loved ones and good luck in your new stage of life.”

About Princess Infanta Sofía:

Princess Infanta Sofía, who was born on April 29, 2007, is a member of the Spanish Royal Family and the younger daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

She is second in line of succession to the Spanish throne, just behind her older sister, Princess Leonor, who is the heir apparent.

