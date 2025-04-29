Meghan Markle shares first update after shocking aim at royal family

The Duchess of Sussex took a dig at the British Royal Family on Jamir Kern Lima's podcast

Meghan Markle released first statement after taking aim at the Royal Family.

On Tuesday, April 29, the Duchess of Sussex turned to her official Instagram Story to share an update about the third and latest episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

The Duchess, who made an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show on Monday, April 28, sat down with the show host for the newest episode.

“On this week’s episode of #COAFF, I sit down with my dear friend @jamiekernlima to hear her amazing journey – from waitress to co-founder of @itcosmetic and making history as L'Oréal first female CEO. Tune in to hear us chat about resilience and trusting your instincts, and keeping it real,” she penned.

The caption was accompanied by a link to the podcast.

This update by the mother of two comes just a few hours after she appeared on Jamie’s podcast, where she took a subtle dig at her husband, Prince Harry’s family.

Meghan Markle takes aim at Royal Family:

While speaking on Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast, Meghan Markle – who began dating Prince Harry in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018 – opened up about her relationship with the Duke throughout the years.

Taking a subtle dig at the Royal Family, the Duchess of Sussex stated that she and her husband felt like they were in “the trenches” during the initial period of their relationship.

Continuing her statement, the former American actress noted that after seven years of being married, they feel like having “a little bit of breathing space” and it’s “more of a honeymoon period” for them now.

