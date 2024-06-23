Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post

Shahid Kapoor is a doting dad to two adorable kids, Zain and Misha

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post
Shahid Kapoor is a doting dad to two adorable kids, Zain and Misha 

Shahid Kapoor's latest weekend was a wholesome sight to behold!

Taking to Instagram in the wee hours of Sunday, the Kabir Singh actor shared a picture which fueled his days and months.

The visuals featured his kids Misha and Zain in a breathtaking backdrop of Mumbai's sea link.

The little ones admired the sunshine fron the balcony, a view visually so heartwarming.

" There can be immense joy filled in a single moment enough to fuel you for days and months. Find em and store em in your heart forever," the Jersey star captioned the captivating image.


To note, Kapoor has spiritually changed after having a family as his wife spilled the beans on it in an interview.

“He was always seeing the warmth that came his way in terms of having a family,” his wife Mira Rajput revealed.

Further adding, “I had seem him evolve spiritually and it was really a thing he honed and worked on."

Shahid Kapoor exchanged wedding vows with Mira Rajput, an arranged marriage affair back in 2015 and became parents to two children in 2016.

