Tom Holland drops big 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' update with epic first look  

Amidst the wedding buzz with Zendaya, Tom Holland has shared a huge update on his highly-awaited film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
On Tuesday, March 17, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor took to his Instagram handle to release an exciting video featuring himself, unveiling the release date of the trailer of his new movie.
"No one can do it alone, not even Spider-Man. Follow along as the sun rises around the world and our Spider-Man community helps kick off the trailer launch for #SpiderManBrandNewDay! First up, @pol_deportes. @andesfilmspe," Tom fuelled the excitement among fans.
In the video, Zendaya's partner shared that he and his Spider-Man franchise have been working on “something incredibly exciting” and have been trying to release the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer soon.
"Follow along as a brand-new day starts across the world, and some of our greatest fans are going to help us release pieces of our new trailer. I will see you tomorrow morning, bright and early, in New York City. I’m passing it over to the fans," Tom concluded.
It was earlier reported that the first teaser for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie would be released as early as December 2025.
However, slowly but surely, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day is making its way across the world on Tuesday, piece by piece.
Ahead of the trailer launch, seconds of first-look footage will be dropping on different fan social media accounts around the world.
In the first look at "Brand New Day," Holland's Spider-Man is shown saving someone as he web-slings between two buildings.
For those unaware, Tom Holland was initially announced as the new Spider-Man in June 2015, officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise.
He made his debut appearance as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War (2016) before starring in his own solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).
Now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere in theatres on July 31, 2026.