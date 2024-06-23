Kate Middleton’s A-List guest at Birthday Parade hails mad laughter

Kate Middleton brightened thousands of people by showing up at Trooping the Colour this year, but no one expected that her surprise appearance would feature an A-List guest.
Royal fans couldn’t predict that actress Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter franchise, would suddenly summon in the Princess of Wales’ carriage.
But that’s exactly what happened, leaving Brits rolling in the aisles.
During King Charles’ Birthday Parade, a user on social media X had shared an image of Kate Middleton waving to the crowds from her carriage.
Right behind her, thanks to light-scattering, Prince Louis looked like a little clone of Miriam Margolyes, gazing out of a frosty window with some startled expressions.
“Can’t stop thinking about the reflection in this picture making it look like Miriam Margolyes has just woken up in the back of Kate Middleton’s carriage,” the post’s caption read.
Since then, over 17,000 people have punched the heart button on this snap, even adding some jokes to elevate the moment.
One person wrote, “Scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”
“This actually made me LOL, and I never write LOL,” another professed.
“Is that how the Crucio curse works?” someone asked.