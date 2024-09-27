Royal

King Charles praised for thoughtful gesture as Harry gears for UK visit

King Charles III makes thoughtful move as Harry set for UK return on September 30, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024


King Charles III is earning praises for a thoughtful initiative ahead of his estranged son Prince Harry’s UK visit.

The 75-year-old monarch has been appreciated for his continuous support for Macmillan Cancer, amid his own battle with the deadly disease, diagnosed in March this year.

Macmillan Cancer, a charitable and health care organisation dedicated for the support of cancer patients shared a heartfelt tribute for the monarch.

“Today is #MacmillanCoffeeMorning and we’re incredibly proud of His Majesty The King’s continued patronage for Macmillan Cancer,” charity’s Instagram page wrote alongside a photo of King Charles holding hands of a lady.

“Last year the charity reached and supported 2.3 million people affected by cancer, which is only possible thanks to the support they received from volunteers and supporters across the country - including everyone taking part in a Macmillan Coffee Morning today,” the statement added.

For those unfamiliar, King Charles was diagnosed with a type of cancer in February, he shared the sad news with royal fans via a statement at that time.

“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” Buckingham palace’s statement revealed.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” it added.

Prince Harry is set to visit his home country on September 30, 2024.

Royal News

Prince Harry given damning verdict on future with Meghan Markle
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Queen Mary and King Frederik celebrate major milestone in Danish capital
King Charles wins internet with heartwarming video of new outing
Prince Harry and Jimmy Fallon team up for spooky maze experience
Princess Kate marks surprise appearance at special event after completing chemotherapy
Princess Theodora's wedding was cancelled twice for THIS reason
Prince Harry held secret meeting with Princess Beatrice in New York?
Duchess Sophie jazzes things with English tipple at royal winery
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take big decision after facing difficulties as a couple
Crown Prince Haakon's residence burgled as stepson throws 'wild party'
Kate Middleton after chemotherapy: Key family member shares delightful update