King Charles praised for thoughtful gesture as Harry gears for UK visit

King Charles III is earning praises for a thoughtful initiative ahead of his estranged son Prince Harry’s UK visit.
The 75-year-old monarch has been appreciated for his continuous support for Macmillan Cancer, amid his own battle with the deadly disease, diagnosed in March this year.
Macmillan Cancer, a charitable and health care organisation dedicated for the support of cancer patients shared a heartfelt tribute for the monarch.
“Today is #MacmillanCoffeeMorning and we’re incredibly proud of His Majesty The King’s continued patronage for Macmillan Cancer,” charity’s Instagram page wrote alongside a photo of King Charles holding hands of a lady.
“Last year the charity reached and supported 2.3 million people affected by cancer, which is only possible thanks to the support they received from volunteers and supporters across the country - including everyone taking part in a Macmillan Coffee Morning today,” the statement added.
For those unfamiliar, King Charles was diagnosed with a type of cancer in February, he shared the sad news with royal fans via a statement at that time.
“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” Buckingham palace’s statement revealed.
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” it added.
Prince Harry is set to visit his home country on September 30, 2024.