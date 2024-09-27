Royal

Prince Harry confesses his ‘biggest fears’ ahead of UK return

The Duke of Sussex is gearing up for his UK homecoming without Meghan Markle and children

  • September 27, 2024
Prince Harry is revealing what “absolutely terrifies” him when thinking about his kids, Archie and Lilibet!

The Spare author, who recently made an appearance at the 5th anniversary of the environmental tourism initiative Travalyst, received high praises from the organization’s CEO.

During his speech on the environmental damage and dedication to fight against the climate change, the Duke of Sussex also opened up about his biggest concerns as a father.

He revealed how after becoming a father and watching his kids grow has increased his desire to change the world.

"Somebody born in 2020 is likely to experience eight times the number of heatwaves, four times the number of droughts, three times the number of crop failures, and three times the number of river floods than a person born in 1960,” said the prince.

Talking about his biggest fear, he stated, "As a father of two, that's absolutely terrifying."

Reflecting on the influence of climate change on communities, the Duke emphasized that there must be a balance approach to travel considering its impact on the ecosystem and the local communities.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is also scheduled to make yet another solo trip to the UK on September 30, 2024.

