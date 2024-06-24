Hania Aamir drops yet another transition video, fans react

Hania Aamir’s social media posts are mostly a blend of transitions and Get Ready With Me tutorials.
The Parde Mein Rehne Do starlet turned transition queen again on Instagram via a clip, over the weekend.
The video kicked off with the dimple queen in a bare-faced look while grooving to a rap song all set to get ready. She wore a white tee with a messy bun as she sat In front of her makeup mirror.
The video then later transitioned to Aamir showing off blobs of foundation on her face to a complete ready look as she winged her eyeliner and blush.
The Parwaz Hai Junoon starlet then transformed to a beauty queen as she decked up in style in a beige crop top, a cute chain and soft makeup to grace the premiere evening of the movie Na Baaligh Afraad, which hit cinemas on Eid-ul-Adha.
Her short tresses clearly stood out with her OOTD for the day.
The star sent adrenaline rush all over the internet with her transition video as fans poured love in the comments section.
“ This pretty gul is my favourite,” one user wrote.
Another penned, “ Hania’s signature hairstyle.”
“ Wooop hoooo,” the third noted.
Hania Aamir is an avid social media user, who often posts glimpses featuring her day-to-day life.