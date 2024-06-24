Justin Timberlake opens up for first time after DWI arrest last week

Justin Timberlake has broken silence for the first time after his DWI arrest last week in the Hamptons.
The Better Place (Family Harmony) crooner has shown “gratitude” to his fans at a concert.
On June 22, Justin delivered an electrifying performance of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Chicago's United Center.
He took a moment to thank her fans for supporting him through thick and thin, "fellowship and the love of what is almost three decades together."
"This [tour] is just something that keeps watching over me, more so on this tour than any other," Justin continued, "And that's that mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together. So many of you come up to me and say, 'I grew up with you, man.' "
His stance came almost five days after his arrest in Sag Harbor, New York for driving while intoxicated.
Justin praised his fans, "I want each and every one of you to know I've grown up with you. You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life and sometimes I can't find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me."
The Mirrors hitmaker concluded that " y'all made my life so special.”