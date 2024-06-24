Alia Bhatt congratulates Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal on their wedding

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 24, 2024
Alia Bhatt welcomed Sonakshi Sinha to the married club as she tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal in a civil ceremony on June 23, 2024.

Turning to her Instagram stories on Monday, the Brahmastra star shared a picture of the newlyweds which they dropped to announce their wedding.

In the photo the two looked head over heels in love as Zaheer made the Dabangg star feel special with a peck on her hand.

The two colour-coordinated in white attires. While Sinha stunned in a white saree her now-husband matched a white Kurta set too.

Sharing the image, Bhatt wrote, “Congratulations Sona and Zaheer! You two look so full of love and joy!! Big big hug and welcome to the clubbbbbb @aslisona @imzahero.”

The lovebirds held their private wedding event at Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant, Bastian.

Their glitzy ceremony was attended by many BTown celebrities like Salman khan, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Rekha, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Yo Yo Honey Singh and more.

Lately, a video of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal did rounds that saw the two shaking a leg to the famous Bollywood number Mast Mast Do Nain while cutting the 4-tier cake.

