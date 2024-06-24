Prince William’s ‘thoughtful’ gesture wins Kate Middelton’s heart

Prince William’s “thoughtful and loving gesture" has won Kate Middelton’s heart.
A video started resurfacing on the internet again from the World Mental Health Day last year, in which Kate delivered a touching speech for the Royal Foundation.
In the viral clip, William can be seen pulling out the Princess of Wales’ chair as she comes back from the podium to sit beside him.
As reported by Mirror, a body language expert Judi James has revealed a deeper meaning behind the Duke of Cambridge’s gesture.
She shared, "This very thoughtful and loving gesture by William is actually more complicated in terms of ‘getting it right’ than it looks."
"This is Kate’s speech so therefore Kate’s moment of higher importance, higher status and spotlight. If William had over-fussed or gone 'full gentleman',” Judi continued, “standing to pull her seat back and pushing it in under her legs as she sat down it would have undermined the moment of equality.”
After Kate delivered her moving monologue, her husband “clapped” for her proudly.
According to the expert, it was a subtle way of William to say “well done.”