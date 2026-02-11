Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash

Saba Qamar has earned support from the industry after her cryptic post following backlash on her comments about Karachi.
After celebrating “Basant” festivities in Lahore, Punjab, the Pamaal actress took to social media to address the widespread criticism she faced after her comments last year about the bad living conditions in Karachi.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, February 10, the Muamma actress wrote that freedom of speech is a basic human right and everyone deserves the comfort of expressing their thoughts openly, noting that it’s unfortunate that people still have to keep themselves limited.
She found it “painful” to see people holding back due to fear and restrictions.
The Baaghi actress's post sparked widespread support from the industry, including model Adnan Zafar, aka Ken Doll.
The social media influencer in a video on his Instagram story expressed his admiration for the Case No. 9 actress and urged people to respect others’ opinions.
Ken Doll said, “If you just get to talk to Saba, your day brightens up, and your whole personality lights up. You cannot imagine how spiritually and religiously connected she is. I’m telling you this because I have a loving, friendly bond with her. And everybody can have an opinion about anything, and that’s what we call freedom of speech. Ok.”
“Learn to digest other people’s opinions. Everyone has their own perspective, and it’s not your father’s property. Everyone has their own hard work to reach a certain level to share their opinion on something," he added.
Ken Doll also found himself in the middle of controversy last month following his remarks about Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “fashion sense” at his son Junaid Safdar’s wedding.
He asserted, "You accept it (other's opinion). Good. If you don’t accept it, keep your mouth shut and move on and let the person live their life. This is how life is going to be so beautiful; trust me when you start minding your own business. Love you, Saba!”
This came after Qamar was widely slammed by numerous actors and Karachiites after she, during an interview, strongly rejected the idea of permanently moving to Sindh’s capital due to its infrastructural issues.