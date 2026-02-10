News
Royal

Prince William breaks silence after King Charles decision for Andrew's investigation

Kensington Palace drops Prince William's message with video after King Charles agreed for Andrew probe

Prince William breaks silence after King Charles decision for Andrews investigation
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles decision for Andrew's investigation 

Kensington Palace has released a video offering a peek into Prince William’s warm reunion with Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman.

On Monday, February 9, the first day of William’s first official state visit to KSA, he paid a visit to a heritage site led by the Saudi royal.

The official video kicks off with MBS and William posing for the camera standing next to each other in At-Turaif.

It then saw Salman showing the future king around while seemingly talking about the beautiful site.

The brief video clip was accompanied by a caption which read, “A private tour of UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif, led by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.”

“At-Turaif stands as an example of Najdi architecture that flourished in the 18th century, bringing together elegant design with structures built to last,” it added.

The heir to the throne landed in Riyadh on Monday for a three-day state visit aiming to deepen trade and defense ties with Saudi Arabia.

