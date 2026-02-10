Buckingham Palace drops King Charles new video after major step against Andrew

Buckingham Palace has released a delightful video of King Charles III shortly after his shocking statement against Andrew.
On Monday, February 9, new shocking emails exchange between King's disgraced brother and Jeffrey Epstein exposed how he leaked detail of UK trade to the late sex offender.
Shortly after the emails went viral - the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic leader Graham Smith filed a complaint with Thames Valley Police against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor this morning.
Following the first police report against the former Prince - Buckingham Palace issued an official statement on behalf of the 77-year-old monarch offering support to UK police in any investigation against his brother.
Later, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family released the video of the king from his visit to Lancashire to celebrate "farming, food and community."
Alongside the video -which featured Charles meeting the crowd gathered outside was a caption that read, "At Clitheroe Auction Mart, His Majesty met farmers, toured the livestock area and learnt about support from rural charities."
It continued, "The King met farmhouse cheesemakers at fourth-generation family business @butlerscheese."
"At the 700-year-old Salmesbury Hall, His Majesty met local business owners, trustees and volunteers helping to preserve the historic building," it added.
The caption was concluded with, "Thank you to everyone who came to meet The King at Clitheroe train station!"