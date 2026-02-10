News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Buckingham Palace drops King Charles new video after major step against Andrew

King Charles beams in new video shared shortly after shocking move against disgraced Andrew

  • By Riba Shaikh
Buckingham Palace drops King Charles new video after major step against Andrew
Buckingham Palace drops King Charles new video after major step against Andrew

Buckingham Palace has released a delightful video of King Charles III shortly after his shocking statement against Andrew.

On Monday, February 9, new shocking emails exchange between King's disgraced brother and Jeffrey Epstein exposed how he leaked detail of UK trade to the late sex offender.

Shortly after the emails went viral - the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic leader Graham Smith filed a complaint with Thames Valley Police against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor this morning.

Following the first police report against the former Prince - Buckingham Palace issued an official statement on behalf of the 77-year-old monarch offering support to UK police in any investigation against his brother.

Later, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family released the video of the king from his visit to Lancashire to celebrate "farming, food and community."

Alongside the video -which featured Charles meeting the crowd gathered outside was a caption that read, "At Clitheroe Auction Mart, His Majesty met farmers, toured the livestock area and learnt about support from rural charities."

It continued, "The King met farmhouse cheesemakers at fourth-generation family business @butlerscheese."

"At the 700-year-old Salmesbury Hall, His Majesty met local business owners, trustees and volunteers helping to preserve the historic building," it added.

The caption was concluded with, "Thank you to everyone who came to meet The King at Clitheroe train station!"

Prince William breaks silence after King Charles decision for Andrew's investigation
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles decision for Andrew's investigation
King Charles agrees to support UK police in investigating against Andrew in bombshell statement
King Charles agrees to support UK police in investigating against Andrew in bombshell statement
Andrew hit with first legal action for leaking UK's confidential info
Andrew hit with first legal action for leaking UK's confidential info
King Charles faces tough question about Andrew after UK trade info leak report
King Charles faces tough question about Andrew after UK trade info leak report
Andrew sparks major trouble for King Charles with UK trade info leak to Epstein
Andrew sparks major trouble for King Charles with UK trade info leak to Epstein
Prince William, Kate Middleton release first official statement to address Epstein files
Prince William, Kate Middleton release first official statement to address Epstein files
Meghan Markle silences haters with special video amid LA appearance backlash
Meghan Markle silences haters with special video amid LA appearance backlash
Prince William to show 'no mercy' to Andrew in his future monarchy
Prince William to show 'no mercy' to Andrew in his future monarchy
King Charles' quiet strategy to cope Andrew’s new Epstein fallout revealed
King Charles' quiet strategy to cope Andrew’s new Epstein fallout revealed
Sarah Ferguson fears of her 'personal aide' after Epstein files drama
Sarah Ferguson fears of her 'personal aide' after Epstein files drama
Meghan Markle stuns in solo LA outing during Black History Month
Meghan Markle stuns in solo LA outing during Black History Month
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'chaotic' PR questioned after Kardashians drama
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'chaotic' PR questioned after Kardashians drama

Popular News

Chappell Roan drops bombshell over moral values: 'I refuse to passively stand by means'

Chappell Roan drops bombshell over moral values: 'I refuse to passively stand by means'
3 hours ago
Savannah Guthrie shares desperate plea as search for missing mother continues

Savannah Guthrie shares desperate plea as search for missing mother continues
3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton shares message of 'love' after hard launching Kim Kardashian romance

Lewis Hamilton shares message of 'love' after hard launching Kim Kardashian romance
4 hours ago