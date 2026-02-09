King Charles agrees to support UK police in investigating against Andrew in bombshell statement

King Charles has agreed to support UK police in any investigation involving Andrew as Buckingham Palace issued a rare bombshell statement amid growing scrutiny.
A Palace spokesperson has said, "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.
The statement added, "While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."
"As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse."
Notably, this statement came shortly after Graham Smith, who leads the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, has filed a complaint with Thames Valley Police against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor this morning.
Smith announced, "I have now reported Andrew to the @ThamesVP for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations."
He mentioned, "I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson."