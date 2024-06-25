Sonam Kapoor cheers out loud at Taylor Swift's London concert: Watch

Sonam Kapoor proved she is a die-hard Taylor Swift fan as she attended her London concert with beloved businessman husband Anand Ahuja at the Wembley stadium.
Her sister Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani too joined the duo at the glamorous concert night.
Turning to Instagram on Monday, Boolani shared moments captured from the stadium,
In the video shared, the Kapoor sisters were seen wild with excitement as they made their way to the venue, grooving all throughout the concert.
Others from the crowds also cheered in full energy as the Blank Space hitmaker continued to perform some of her superhit tracks.
While the Khoobsurat actress wore baggy shirts and jeans, Ahuja sported a white shirt with ‘Swift’ written on it.
Boolani penned a lengthy caption to describe the post, “22nd June 2024 - Thank you @anandahuja for hustling and and negotiating with all the shady brokers/ agents to hook up the most amazing seats for @sonamkapoor birthday. Thank you to my wife @rheakapoor who gave me a crash course in #swiftygiri so I could be prepared for the phenomenon that is @taylorswift.”
“It was totally exhilarating to be surrounded by all the 90k screaming fans (Kapoor sisters were the loudest…although at some point during “shake it off” I remember Anand and I joined in too),” the caption further read.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift sent shockwaves by bringing her beau Travis Kelce on stage during her London tour.
Several Hollywood celebrities ranging from the likes of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Hugh Grant and Tom Cruise graced Taylor Swift's much-anticipated gig.