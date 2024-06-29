Tom Cruise kicks up rare helicopter appearance with son Connor Cruise

Tom Cruise diced up some time for an outing with his adopted child, Connor Cruise.
On Friday, June 28, he was seen stepping out of a private helicopter in Central London as the 29-year-old son followed closely behind.
The actor even waved back to some interested onlookers as he walked in a simple off-white shirt complimented with plain jeans and a pair of black aviators.
On the other hand, Connor Cruise had worn a black hoodie, light grey jeans matched with athletic sneakers, as well as a navy baseball cap, as per People.
He harmonized with his papa by putting on a pair of black sunglasses, too.
Seemingly, the duo was returning after playing a round of sports, which could perhaps have been football.
This is because Tom Cruise’s rare sighting with Connor Cruise comes six months following their last public appearance, when they were accompanied by his daughter, Isabella Cruise.
It was in December that their trio was pictured together in a photo shared by ex-NFL player, Derrick Brooks, from a football match.
Tom Cruise was busy playing front and center with his Connor Cruise, whereas Isabella was peeking into the photograph from the back.