Prince Harry fears for Archie and Lilibet's safety in UK

Prince Harry harbors concerns about bringing his children, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK amid his ongoing legal battle against the Home Office.
While conversing at the latest episode of The Royal Record Podcast, GB News's Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker and the Digital Editor Svar Nanan-Sen spoke about the recent developments in the Royal Family.
Cameron said that due to this lack of publicly sponsored safety, Harry, 39, is reluctant to bring his children, Princess Lilibet, 3, and Prince Archie, 5, to the UK.
He added, "Prince Harry still has an ongoing legal battle with the Home Office over their decisions to change the level of his police protection when he stood back as a working member of the Royal Family, and he's been granted permission to appeal the decision."
Svar said, "You can see how passionately Harry feels about that and how important of an issue it is to him.
He continued, "He suffered a couple of court defeats now and he's still fighting his way, plus he's got another appeal coming up.
"It is clearly something that they're very concerned about. And I also don't think Harry would be doing this if he didn't envisage coming to the UK more regularly, both himself and his family. He clearly sees it as an important thing to be able to bring over his family," Svan noted
Cameron responded, "Well, that's the crux of it because Harry's case is he does not feel safe.”
The correspondent stated, "He doesn't feel his family is safe when they're in the UK because they do not have police protection officers with the Metropolitan Police with him.”
He also said, "So perhaps that is the main reason why Prince Harry isn't bringing Meghan and Archie and Lilibet over to the UK because he can't guarantee, he would say he can't guarantee their safety.”