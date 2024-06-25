Kristin Cavallari chronicles her trip to Bahamas with family

Kristin Cavallari was having a gala time with her boyfriend Mark Estes over a fun-filled vacation in Bahamas.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Uncommon James founder dropped a slew of photos featuring the likes of her TikToker beau and three kids Camden, Jaxon and Saylor, whom she shares with her ex Jay Cutler.
"Bahamas with my favorite people,” she captioned the carousel which saw Mark and Kristin sharing a kiss on the boat, the kids playing with wild pigs on the beach and the lovers exuding intense PDA.
In a March episode of her podcast titled Let's Be Honest Cavallari revealed she had introduced the kids to Mark and they were happy to see him.
"This is the real first guy I'd say they've met. When Montana came to pick me up, the boys were like, 'Can I show you, my room?'' Kristin reminisced upon the days, referring to Mark as ‘Montana’ inspired by his TikTok collab channel titled the Montana Boyz.
"Like Montana's upstairs with my kids, seeing their rooms. My boys were so excited about him," the mom of three went on.
"I think more than anything, my kids were really excited for me. My kids really wanna see me happy," she added at that time.
To note, Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes went Instagram official back in February 2024.