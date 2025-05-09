Entertainment

Pope Leo took cues from Oscar-winning film 'Conclave' before papal election

The Oscar-winning film 'Conclave' is based on a fictional version of the real-life process of electing a new pope

The Oscar-winning movie Conclave has inspired many of us and newly-elected Pope Loe XIV is no exception!

During an interview with NBC News, John Prevost, brother of new pope, shared insights into the pontiff's pre-conclave preparations and watching Conclave is surprisingly among them.

“First, we do Wordle ‘cause this is a regular thing, then we do Words with Friends. It’s something to keep his mind off life in the real world,” John began to share, referring to online game, Wordle.

He went on to recall his lighthearted conversation with brother, Cardinal Robert Prevost, before he elected as the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, May 8.

"And then we talk about what’s going on and I said, ‘Well, do you have your red socks?’ That doesn't go over well all the time. And then just that kind of stuff,” pope’s brother reminisced.

John then revealed that Pope Leo watched the movie Conclave to understand the conclave process.

“And I said, ‘Well are you ready for this?’ I said, ‘Did you watch the movie Conclave so you know how to behave?” adding, “And he had just finished watching the movie Conclave.”

‘Conclave’

Conclave, which stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini and John Lithgow, is based on a fictional version of the real-life process of electing a new pope.

Since its release on October 25, 2024, Conclave has won 70 accolades including best film at the 2025 BAFTA Awards and an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

